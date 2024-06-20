Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

'You're a war crimes investigator from Israel'

'You're a war crimes investigator from Israel looking at Ukraine. I think the call may be coming from inside the house.' Comedian lampoons a member of the audience who is an Israeli war crimes investigator.

June 20, 2024 at 12:55 pm

OPINION: UK campus crackdown: King’s College students ‘strangled’, ‘choked’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending