Israel summons Armenia ambassador hours after his country recognises Palestine state

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned the Armenian ambassador to Tel Aviv to reprimand him hours after his country announced its recognition of the State of Palestine.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming: “Following Armenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Israel for a severe reprimand.”

Earlier on Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on its website that Yerevan officially recognised the State of Palestine.

The Ministry expressed in the statement: “The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the primary issues on the international political agenda that require settlement.”

“On various international platforms, our position has consistently been in favour of a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, and we support the ‘two-state’ solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis can fulfil their legitimate aspirations,” it added.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry concluded its statement by saying: “Based on the foregoing and reaffirming our commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine.”

