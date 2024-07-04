Palestinian director: It’s no longer possible to talk about Palestine in Hollywood

Palestinian-Dutch film Director Hany Abu-Assad said he faced many difficulties before 7 October, but was allowed to work in Hollywood because he was not seen as a threat, but since then things have changed, Anadolu reported.

“As it turns out, the Zionists believed they could manage the situation. But after 7 October, they realised that the Palestinian cause was not a lost cause, not a dead cause, and still had living elements,” Abu-Assad said.

“From the moment they felt that the intifada [Palestinian uprising] was not just rhetoric but a continuing, living and bloody resistance, they decided to stop all the work I was doing in Hollywood. They said, ‘No Palestinian can talk about Palestine in Hollywood anymore’.”

“At first, I was indeed worried. But it is foreseen that 7 October will turn into a revolutionary reality, much like the French Revolution. Maybe not immediately today, but in the coming decades.”

