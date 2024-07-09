Netanyahu relies on normalising genocide

The UN has been stating that nowhere is safe in Gaza. Palestinians have been crying out the same, prior to the useless official statements. Those that remain have been displaced several times over, in a macabre spectacle that leaves one wondering who is next in Israel’s genocidal kill toll.

“Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential” is The Lancet’s report on Israel’s higher kill toll in Gaza. Noting that Gaza’s Health Ministry put the numbers at 37,396 Palestinians killed from 7 October 2023 until 19 June 2024, the report notes that it is highly likely Israel has killed 7.9 per cent of Gaza’s population and possibly more, bringing the number up to 186,000 Palestinians.

“Documenting the true scale is crucial for ensuring historical accountability and acknowledging the full cost of the war. It is also a legal requirement,” The Lancet’s report partly states. While the report errs by calling the genocide a conflict, it brings the force of Israel’s weapons and destruction of Gaza into sharper focus, especially since mainstream media is competently blurring accountability in abiding with Israel’s security narrative.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is seeking assurances that in the event of a deal being reached, Israel is allowed to continue “fighting until all the goals of the war are achieved”. The Times of Israel quotes Netanyahu’s office stating, “The plan that has been agreed to by Israel and that has been welcomed by President Biden will allow Israel to bring back hostages without infringing on the other objectives of the war.”

In June, Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, described eliminating Hamas from Gaza as an impossible task. “Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people – whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong.” Netanyahu does not think he can eliminate Hamas from Gaza, but in Israel’s narrative, Hamas is excellent propaganda to justify genocide. Yesterday, Hagari reiterated the impossibility of eradicating Hamas and saying that the Resistance movement will still exist in Gaza in the next five years. Which is not only plausible, but a reality. Ideas cannot be destroyed, and there can be no dissolution of Hamas without decolonisation.

Given the overt assertions that Hamas cannot be eliminated from Gaza, and Netanyahu utilising Hamas as the reason for the ongoing genocide, it is clear that the Israeli Prime Minister’s intent is not to eliminate Hamas but to obliterate Palestinians. Entire families have been wiped out in Gaza, and The Lancet’s report consolidates what previous reports from several human rights organisations brought forth from their research. Israel’s genocidal intents and actions have not abated, and their normalisation by the international community only makes it more feasible for Netanyahu to finish what he started. If there is still no deterrent for Israel – indeed, a ceasefire is now not only tied to the Israeli hostages’ release who Netanyahu himself is exploiting but also to reassurances to maintain Gaza’s annihilation – what kill toll statistics will we be looking at in the coming months, given the international community’s normalisation of Israel’s genocide in Gaza?

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.