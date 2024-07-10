Houthis targeting of 3 ships in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni Houthi group announced yesterday evening that it had targeted three ships in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones after the vessels “violated the ban on access to Israeli ports.”

In a statement the group’s spokesman, Yahya Saree, confirmed the attacks on the American ship Maersk Sentosa, saying it was “directly and accurately hit in the Arabian Sea by a combination of ballistic and winged missiles.” No injuries were reported.

He added that “the Israeli ship MSC Patnaree was successfully targeted in the Gulf of Aden using drones.”

Saree stated that the third ship, the Marathopolis, faced drone strikes in the Arabian Sea because it violated the ban on accessing Israeli ports, noting that the attack was accurate.

Neither the US nor Israel have issued a response to the Houthi statement.

Houthis in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

