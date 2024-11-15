Middle East Monitor
Humanitarian diplomacy in action: Turkiye supports Tajikistan’s wheelchair clubs

November 15, 2024 at 5:12 pm

The Gayrat and Vahdat Wheelchair Basketball Clubs received equipment from TIKA to enhance their infrastructure in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 14 November 2024 [@Tika_Turkiye/X]

Turkiye has aided Tajikistan’s wheelchair clubs, ensuring solidarity and self-reliance for disabled people, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the aid initiative, coordinated by Turkish aid agencies and supported by the Embassy of Turkiye in Dushanbe, aims to provide high-quality wheelchairs, training courses and capacity-building seminars to wheelchair clubs.

At the launch ceremony of the aid in Dushanbe, Umut Acar, the Ambassador of Turkiye, pointed out that empowering people with disabilities is a central component of sustainable development and human rights.

“We feel everyone should have the tools and resources to participate in society. This campaign represents the power of Turkish-Tajik friendship and our common dream of an inclusive world,” said the Ambassador.

The programme includes technical support, including wheelchair assembly and repairs, as well as sports coaching.

Tajikistan’s wheelchair clubs will also be supported in organising sports competitions to provide a feeling of community and accomplishment for athletes, the report added.

