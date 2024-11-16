Lebanese parliament speaker confirms receipt of US ceasefire proposal

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Friday that he received a US proposal for a ceasefire as Israel’s assault on Lebanon continues, Anadolu Agency reports.

Berri, cited by the Lebanese news agency, said discussions on the proposal’s details are ongoing.

He denied that the proposal “includes any kind of freedom of movement for the Israeli army in Lebanon,” a condition he described as “unacceptable” and non-negotiable. He reiterated Lebanon’s refusal to compromise on its sovereignty.

The Lebanese official also dismissed claims that the plan includes deploying NATO or other foreign forces in Lebanon. He expressed objections to the proposal’s provision for forming a western oversight committee to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon finds unacceptable.

“We are discussing an alternative mechanism, but Lebanon will not proceed with it. There is already an established mechanism that could be activated,” Berri said, adding that ongoing negotiations are progressing with a positive outlook.

He also noted that the arrival of US envoy Amos Hochstein in Lebanon depends on the progress of these talks.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line — the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel — and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Berri refrained from disclosing all details of the US ceasefire proposal reportedly delivered by US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson on Thursday.

However, Israel’s state-run Kan broadcaster claimed the proposal includes the acknowledgement by both Israel and Lebanon of the importance of Resolution 1701 while maintaining their right to self-defense if necessary.

The proposal also stipulates that, alongside UNIFIL forces, the Lebanese Army will be the sole armed force in southern Lebanon up to the Blue Line, the media outlet added.

Also, the proposal calls for preventing the rearming of non-state groups in Lebanon in line with Resolution 1701. It emphasizes that any arms sales or production within Lebanon will be under the supervision of the Lebanese government.

The proposal further states that the Lebanese government will grant security forces the necessary authority to enforce the resolution, monitor the import of weapons through Lebanon’s borders, and oversee and dismantle any unrecognized weapons facilities or infrastructure violating the terms of the agreement.

In exchange, the US proposal requires Israel to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon within seven days, with the Lebanese Army replacing them. The US and other unspecified countries will oversee the withdrawal.

The broadcaster noted that the US plan also stipulates that within 60 days of signing the agreement, Lebanon must disarm any non-state military groups in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the Israeli broadcaster’s report as Israel awaits a Lebanese response to the proposal.

According to Israeli media, Washington recently proposed a plan requiring Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, with the Lebanese army deployed in the south.

The proposal also calls for preventing Hezbollah from re-establishing positions in the region and halting the transfer of weapons from Syria to the group.

However, Israel insists to target Hezbollah in Lebanon even after any agreement, a stance strongly rejected by Lebanon.

Hezbollah has emphasized that any indirect negotiations with Israel must be based on two conditions: a ceasefire and the full, undiminished protection of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Over 3,400 people have been killed, nearly 14,600 injured, and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.

