Pakistan issues measures to combat beggars traveling to Saudi Arabia under Umrah visas

Pakistan’s government has implemented measures to clamp down on begging by some of its nationals in the Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia, following Riyadh’s recent urging of Islamabad to tackle the issue.

According to Pakistani news outlet, ARY News, the country’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to take a number of drastic measures against the beggars, including making pilgrims agree to an affidavit before departing for their Umrah pilgrimage, in which they promise not to beg.

Tour operators and agencies will also reportedly be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, with any who violate the affidavit at risk of facing severe legal action. In addition, pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups and not individually.

The government’s move aims to curb the rampant begging by some Pakistani nationals in the Islamic holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, in what has proven to be an issue that has apparently tarnished Pakistan’s image abroad and resulted in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj urging Pakistan back in September to take action in preventing beggars from entering the Kingdom under Umrah visas.

Following that warning, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reportedly conducted operations in various areas and carried out a number of arrests, including that of four travel agencies that had allegedly been sending citizens to Saudi Arabia with the purpose of begging and then taking a share of the money.

