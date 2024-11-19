Palestine This Week: Is Israel running out of soldiers?

Join us for our latest episode Palestine This Week as we delve into a number of major developments over the last 7 days. A new report by the United Nations Special Committee has concluded that Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip is ‘consistent with characteristics of genocide’ and the gravity of this report prompted calls from the Vatican for Israel to be investigated for genocide.

But that is not all, more damning evidence was unveiled in Human Rights Watch’s latest report titled “Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged,” which accused Israel of deliberately forcing the displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The report meticulously documents how Israeli authorities have created conditions preventing Palestinians’ return to their homes, amounting to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing.

The review also examined explosive revelations about Israeli misinformation around the 7 October Hamas attack. Picking up on the New York Times reported that Israeli officials had obtained Hamas’s battle plan more than a year before it happened, host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani discussing new revelations around Netanyahu’s office allegedly receiving warnings about the impending attack at least four hours in advance but chose not to act. These revelations have been compounded by an investigation into Netanyahu’s aide for allegedly altering documents related to the events of October 7.

Beyond the legal and political developments, the review discusses disturbing reports about human rights violations by Israelis, including the death of Gaza’s top medical doctor Adnan al-Bursh in Israeli custody; Israel’s struggling to recruit soldiers for its military ongoing aggression and growing concerns over interference at the International Criminal Court. The show ends with a discussion on the implications of Trump’s return to the White House and his choice for the top jobs in his cabinet.