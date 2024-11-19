Yemen fishermen defy UAE ban after 8-year blockade

Dozens of Yemeni fishermen from the coastal town of Shihr, Hadramout, have returned to the sea after an eight-year ban by UAE forces prevented them from fishing in the Arabian Sea, reported the Yemen Press Agency. Yesterday, the fishermen took their boats out, breaking the blockade imposed in 2016 that deprived them of their primary livelihood.

The ban was justified by the authorities on security grounds after Al-Riyan Airport was turned from a civilian facility into a joint military base for the US, British, and UAE forces. Despite years of appeals, protests, and sit-ins, the fishermen were not allowed to fish, leading to economic hardship for local communities that rely heavily on fishing.

Activists on social media have shared videos showing groups of fishermen celebrating their return to fishing along the eastern province’s coasts.

The fishermen have also staged numerous protests against the persistent restrictions. In September, several fishermen were injured after a sit-in protest against the UAE-imposed fishing ban was targeted by a hand grenade in a drive-by attack.

Most recently, on Saturday, they held a demonstration in Shihr, Ghayl Ba Wazir district, raising banners demanding the right to fish in the Arabian Sea. Hundreds of fishermen blocked the international coastal road linking Mukalla to Mahra province and the Sultanate of Oman, demanding that the UAE forces lift the ban.

