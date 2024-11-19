Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Yemen fishermen defy UAE ban after 8-year blockade

November 19, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Fishermen prepare to take to the sea on a boat moored in a bay on the Red Sea in Yemen's Khokha district, south of Hodeida on October 20, 2024 [KHALED ZIAD/AFP via Getty Images]

Fishermen prepare to take to the sea on a boat moored in a bay on the Red Sea in Yemen’s Khokha district, south of Hodeida on October 20, 2024 [KHALED ZIAD/AFP via Getty Images]

Dozens of Yemeni fishermen from the coastal town of Shihr, Hadramout, have returned to the sea after an eight-year ban by UAE forces prevented them from fishing in the Arabian Sea, reported the Yemen Press Agency. Yesterday, the fishermen took their boats out, breaking the blockade imposed in 2016 that deprived them of their primary livelihood.

The ban was justified by the authorities on security grounds after Al-Riyan Airport was turned from a civilian facility into a joint military base for the US, British, and UAE forces. Despite years of appeals, protests, and sit-ins, the fishermen were not allowed to fish, leading to economic hardship for local communities that rely heavily on fishing.

Activists on social media have shared videos showing groups of fishermen celebrating their return to fishing along the eastern province’s coasts.

The fishermen have also staged numerous protests against the persistent restrictions. In September, several fishermen were injured after a sit-in protest against the UAE-imposed fishing ban was targeted by a hand grenade in a drive-by attack.

Most recently, on Saturday, they held a demonstration in Shihr, Ghayl Ba Wazir district, raising banners demanding the right to fish in the Arabian Sea. Hundreds of fishermen blocked the international coastal road linking Mukalla to Mahra province and the Sultanate of Oman, demanding that the UAE forces lift the ban.

READ: Vessel off Yemen coast reports missile hitting sea nearby, UK maritime agency says

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending