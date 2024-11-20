Iran offers to cap enriched uranium stockpile, says IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed in two confidential reports on Tuesday that Iran has proposed that it will not increase its stockpile of enriched uranium to a purity level of 60 per cent and has already made the necessary preparations to implement the proposal.

One of the two quarterly reports, said Reuters, stated that, “The possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was discussed,” during IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s trip to Iran last week. The report also confirmed that the UN agency had verified Iran has prepared to do it.

However, a senior diplomat highlighted that Iran’s proposal to cap the stockpile at approximately 185 kilograms is contingent upon Western powers halting a planned resolution against Tehran at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting in the coming days.

