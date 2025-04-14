Turkiye Foreign Minister, US counterpart discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, spoke with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, by phone on Monday and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Rubio discussed efforts to establish a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the sources added, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fidan and Rubio met on 3 April in the Belgian capital of Brussels as part of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

