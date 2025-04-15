UAE deploys Israeli radar off Yemen coast as Red Sea tensions rise

The UAE has reportedly deployed an advanced Israeli-made radar system in the Puntland region of north-eastern Somalia, intensifying concerns over Abu Dhabi’s growing military footprint in the Horn of Africa.

Open-source intelligence and aerial imagery confirm that the ELM-2084 3D AESA multi-mission radar — manufactured by Israeli defence firm ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries — has been installed near Bosaso Airport, adjacent to the UAE-run Bosaso Air Base.

The radar, integral to the occupation state’s Iron Dome system, is capable of detecting missiles, drones and artillery threats. Sources say that the UAE is using the system to monitor Yemeni ballistic missile and drone launches toward Israeli targets and shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Bulgarian Military notes that this development is part of a broader UAE-Israel security arrangement, particularly since the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Abu Dhabi has also pledged to establish a military base for Israel in Somaliland by mid-2024, reportedly offering support for international recognition of the breakaway state in exchange for allowing Israeli deployment near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

The radar’s placement in Puntland — rather than federal Somali territory — highlights ongoing tensions between the semi-autonomous region and the central government in Mogadishu. The UAE’s direct military dealings with Puntland’s leadership have fuelled speculation that it may be supporting the region’s push for greater autonomy.

Observers warn that this move echoes Cold War-era tactics, where foreign powers backed local factions to secure access to strategic waterways. The Gulf of Aden and Red Sea have become flashpoints amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and retaliatory solidarity attacks by Yemen’s Houthi-aligned armed forces.

