Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

1 civilian killed in US strikes on Yemen

April 17, 2025 at 11:23 am

A view of the site hit, as Houthis report that in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, an airstrike targeting a building by the United States has resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians, with many others injured, according to initial assessments, on March 24, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the site hit, as Houthis report that in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, an airstrike targeting a building by the United States has resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians, with many others injured, according to initial assessments, on March 24, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

At least one civilian was killed as US warplanes carried out more than 20 air strikes on the provinces of Sana’a and Al-Jawf in northern Yemen late yesterday, the Palestinian Information Centre reported Yemeni media saying.

Al-Masirah satellite channel reported on X that a US aerial attack targeting Al-Nahda neighbourhood in Al-Thawra district in the capital Sana’a killed a citizen.

The channel also reported 14 US air strikes on Al-Hafa area in the capital’s As-Sab’ein district.

US warplanes also targeted Bani Hashish district, Manakhah district and the Naqil Al-Fardah area with multiple strikes.

Al-Masirah TV also reported strikes on Aal-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province.

The renewed attacks on northern Yemen caused considerable destruction to homes, businesses and public property in the bombed areas.

US air strikes have killed at least 125 civilians since 15 March and injured 256, mostly women and children, according to official Yemeni figures

READ: Houthis report more than 12 new US strikes on northern Yemen

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending