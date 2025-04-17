1 civilian killed in US strikes on Yemen

At least one civilian was killed as US warplanes carried out more than 20 air strikes on the provinces of Sana’a and Al-Jawf in northern Yemen late yesterday, the Palestinian Information Centre reported Yemeni media saying.

Al-Masirah satellite channel reported on X that a US aerial attack targeting Al-Nahda neighbourhood in Al-Thawra district in the capital Sana’a killed a citizen.

The channel also reported 14 US air strikes on Al-Hafa area in the capital’s As-Sab’ein district.

US warplanes also targeted Bani Hashish district, Manakhah district and the Naqil Al-Fardah area with multiple strikes.

Al-Masirah TV also reported strikes on Aal-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province.

The renewed attacks on northern Yemen caused considerable destruction to homes, businesses and public property in the bombed areas.

US air strikes have killed at least 125 civilians since 15 March and injured 256, mostly women and children, according to official Yemeni figures

