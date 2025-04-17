ICC requests clarification from Hungary over failure to arrest Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday called on Hungary to provide clarification regarding its failure to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by international justice for committing crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ICC called on Hungary to submit a clarification memorandum by 23 May regarding its failure to comply with an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Netanyahu in November 2024.

The court, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, stated that Netanyahu arrived in Hungary on 3 April and remained there until 6 April.

The Hungarian authorities did not issue an immediate response to the court’s request submitted earlier today.

