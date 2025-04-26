Israeli army orders more Palestinian evacuations to western Gaza City, worsening humanitarian conditions

The Israeli army issued more evacuation orders to Palestinians on Friday amid attacks across the war-devastated enclave, exacerbating the humanitarian condition, Anadolu reports.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee published a statement on X with evacuation warnings for those in eastern Gaza City, including Al-Jadeedah, Al-Turkman and the northeastern Zeitoun neighborhood.

The statement warned that the army would soon operate in those areas “with great force,” alleging that the areas were used to launch “terrorist operations” against Israeli forces.

Adraee ordered people “for your safety,” to move toward areas in western Gaza City, however, Israeli deadly attacks continue to be reported in all of Gaza, leaving no genuine safe place in the enclave.

Since Israel resumed its deadly attacks on Gaza in mid-March, Israeli military forces have issued multiple evacuation orders targeting Palestinian civilians across northern and southern Gaza, putting further pressure on Palestinians enduring an Israeli genocide since October 2023.

The army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

