‘US continues to closely monitor the actions of the Syrian interim authorities': Envoy

The US said Friday it is keeping a close watch on Syrian interim authorities and shared steps it expects from the new leadership, including action against terrorism and improved governance, Anadolu reports.

“The United States continues to closely monitor the actions of the Syrian interim authorities,” US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria, adding that Washington remains hopeful about the interim Cabinet formed in March.

“We expect to see additional action and the appointment of more qualified and representative individuals to serve in critical positions,” she said.

Shea outlined a list of expectations, including “fully renouncing and suppressing terrorism,” adopting a non-aggression policy toward neighboring countries and preventing Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory.

She urged the exclusion of foreign terror fighters from official posts, the destruction of weapons of mass destruction and support in locating missing US nationals.

Shea noted a US decision to consolidate military bases in Syria.”This consolidation reflects the significant progress that the US with our partners and all members of the global coalition have made toward downgrading ISIS (Daesh) appeal and operational capability, both regionally and globally,” she said.

Saying that US Central Command (CENTCOM) would remain ready to take necessary steps against Daesh during the process, Shea noted that the US would also “work closely with” its partners against potential terror threats.

Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia described security in Syria as “extremely alarming,” and blamed Israel for continuing arbitrary airstrikes across the country.

“Against this backdrop, it is important for calls for the respect of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity not to be empty slogans,” he said, calling on UN member states to uphold international law.

Nebenzia said Israel must “revert to implementation of the 1974 disengagement of forces agreement, halt its strikes on Syrian territory, and withdraw its troops.”

The envoy also welcomed signs of cooperation from new Syrian authorities in delivering humanitarian aid and rebuilding infrastructure. He urged the international community to “urgently mobilize resources” and ensure that hopes for recovery “are not extinguished.”

“There can be no room in the country for foreign terrorist fighters whose hands are stained in blood,” he said, expressing hope that the interim leadership will take “rigorous measures” to address the threat.

