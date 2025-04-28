Assad cousin appears to announce formation of ‘elite’ fighter force

A surprise announcement has been posted on a Facebook page in the name of controversial Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf about the formation of an “elite” force of 150,000 fighters intended to isolate the Syrian coast from the rest of the country and force the West to provide it with international protection. Makhlouf is the cousin of ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar Al-Assad.

The post said that the force will be supported by a similar-sized reserve force. Both are said to have been formed in cooperation with Suhail Al-Hassan, a prominent commander in the Fourth Division of the regime army, once commanded by Maher Al-Assad.

What is claimed to be Makhlouf’s post said that working with Al-Hassan, who was referred to by his nickname “The Tiger”, began after “reorganising the ranks of the elite forces.” It stressed that “joint efforts over the past weeks have led to the establishment of these forces, along with popular committees, of approximately one million people” ready to respond to what he described as “the call of truth.”

The businessman then apparently attacked the ousted president. “Had it not been for that fake lion [Assad] who distanced me along with those of us who stood for truth, including my spiritual brother and friend, Commander Tiger [Al-Hassan], Syria would not have fallen.”

The post in Makhlouf’s name recalled massacres committed in the coastal cities weeks ago, holding the new leadership responsible for the continued security chaos and inability to protect civilians. It also called for turning a new page based on national reconciliation, combating poverty and rebuilding Syria socially, economically and militarily.

Makhlouf apparently called on the international community, led by Russia, to provide special support for the Syrian coastal area, declaring his willingness to place all his economic, military and popular capabilities under Moscow’s supervision, with the aim of ensuring the security and stability of the area and avoiding repeated massacres and violations.

Khaled Al-Ahmad, a member of the Civil Peace Committee tasked by the new leadership with following up on the investigations into the coastal incidents, denied that the post had any connection to Rami Makhlouf. Although the page was publishing videos of Rami Makhlouf, Al-Ahmad said that he had contacted him and that he denied any connection to the page.

