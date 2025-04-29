Middle East Monitor
Gulf is 'dependent on a strong America', says Trump’s son

April 29, 2025 at 3:49 pm

Eric Trump attends a lunch at Cipriani's as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York on September 5, 2024, in New York City [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

The Gulf region is dependent on a strong United States and the whole region wants security so local economies can flourish, the US president’s son, Eric Trump, said in an interview with Reuters in Dubai on Tuesday.

“Dubai, like the entire world, thrives on a healthy, safe world, and that’s what President Trump wants,” he said.

Asked about the impact that the tariffs imposed or planned by President Donald Trump’s administration have had on the global economy and the Gulf region in particular, the president’s son said that the UAE was less exposed to tariffs because of its service-oriented, capital-intensive economy. “They can largely avoid that and I think that’s good for so much of the Gulf.”

