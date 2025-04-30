Middle East Monitor
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting Prime Minister, statement says

April 30, 2025 at 6:35 pm

Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, the envoy for Sudan's Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaks during a press conference at Sudan embassy in Addis Ababa on May 4, 2023 [-/AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s army leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, appointed diplomat, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, as acting Prime Minister on Wednesday, weeks after the army’s recapture of Khartoum, Reuters reports.

Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council, also approved the appointment of Omar Seddik, a current ambassador, as Foreign Minister, a Council statement said.

In March, the Sudanese army drove Rapid Support Forces militia from most of Khartoum after two years of devastating conflict that split the country into rival zones of control. The RSF is still deeply embedded in western Sudan.

The war erupted in April 2023 over disputes about the integration of the two forces after they worked together to oust civilians with whom they had shared power, after the uprising that toppled autocrat, Omar Al-Bashir.

In February, Burhan said there would be changes to the country’s interim Constitution, which military sources said would remove all references to partnership with civilians or the RSF, placing authority solely with the army which would appoint a technocratic prime minister, who would then appoint a cabinet.

