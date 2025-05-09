1,000 Palestinians killed, 7,000 injured in West Bank since October 2023

Some 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since 7 October 2023, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

In a report released today, the centre noted that 6,989 Palestinians were injured during daily Israeli military assaults and raids across the West Bank.

Over 17,779 Palestinians have also been arrested during that period, 85 have been forcibly displaced from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, while Israeli occupation forces carried out around 22,291 incursions, often accompanied by the destruction of property, totaling approximately 4,926 Palestinian-owned structures.

The report also highlighted that around 18,121 military checkpoints and restrictions were imposed, 7,756 full or partial closures of Palestinian towns and cities were recorded and 1,375 Palestinians were subjected to field interrogations and detentions.

Israeli occupation forces conducted 5,643 shooting incidents and demolished 1,156 homes.

Settler violence:

At least 410 settlement expansion activities were documented since October 2023, the Palestinian Information Centre’s report found, with 3,721 settler attacks being recorded across the West Bank.

READ: Israel’s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza would be illegal forceful displacement, Norway and Iceland say