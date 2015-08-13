UNRWA services are a 'redline' warns Jordan

UNRWA General Commissioner Pierre Krähenbühl has met with Deputy Jordanian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Joudeh to discuss the organisation's current financial crisis, Jordanian newspaper Al-Sabeel reported on Wednesday.

Joudeh stressed that his country is opposed to the reduction or delaying of any UNRWA services, warning that "such services are a redline".

He said that the Jordanian King has issued directives to support UNRWA in its mission of serving Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other Arab countries based on UN resolution 194.

The Jordanian minister said that Jordan had sent letters to UNRWA donors inciting them to help fund the organisation's programme, noting that his country has already received a number of positive responses. He said that the efforts are still underway.

Meanwhile, Krähenbühl thanked the Hashemite kingdom for its support for UNRWA, noting that Jordan is the largest host of Palestinian refugees in the world.

Krähenbühl reiterated that UNRWA would continue to cooperate with the Kingdom in order to guarantee the sustainability of its services under any circumstances.

He also said that he would continue his international contact with donors and host countries in order to avoid any "negative" outcomes regarding UNRWA services.