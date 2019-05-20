Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian Awqaf condemns Israel minister’s incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque

May 20, 2019
Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on 26 February, 2019 [File photo]
The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has condemned the Israeli Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday morning.

The ministry said in a statement that Ariel’s actions come at a time when the Israeli government is expelling Muslim worshippers from the holy site on a daily  basis.

Ariel had stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound accompanied by a group of 17 settlers protected by heavily armed Israeli police.

The Palestinian ministry also condemned the Israeli forces’ uprooting of olive trees planted in the vicinity of Bab Al-Rahma (the Golden Gate) and called on the international community and human rights organisations to put an end to the Israeli measures that affect the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, Israeli forces have been storming Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and forcing Muslim worshippers out of the holy site.

