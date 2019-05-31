10 Algeria parties call for release of Labour party official

As many as ten Algerian parties called on Wednesday to immediately and unconditionally release the Secretary-General of the Algerian Labour Party, Louisa Hanoune, who was placed in temporary detention by a military court on 9 May.

This came after the military court of Blida on Monday rejected a request for Hanoune’s provisional release.

The parties, which met in Algiers, called on the authorities to “immediately and unconditionally release” Hanoune stressing that “not taking such a decision will negatively affect future developments in our country”.

The parties announced their full rejection of any solution brought by force and demanded democratic freedoms be respected.

The parties said Hanoune was placed “in provisional detention” by the military court of Blida nearly one month ago, stressing that nothing justifies the detention of a political party official.

READ: Algeria investigates 50 corruption cases involving senior officials