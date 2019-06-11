PA arrests tens of Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinian Authority (PA) security services have arrested about 70 Palestinians during the past 30 days in the occupied West Bank, most of them from The Liberation Party, Arab48.com reported on Monday.

In Ramallah, the PA security services arrested the anti-corruption activist Fayiz al-Sweety from Hebron after calling him for a meeting with the Public Prosecutor to ask him about documents related to corruption of the senior PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

Read: Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after 70 days

Meanwhile, the General Intelligence Services has been locking the youth Osaid Shehada for 22 days without any crime or trial. He started a hunger strike on Sunday.

About 68 members from the Liberation Party were arrested during the holy of Eidul-Fitr.

The female youth Alaa Basheer from the village of Jinsafout in the outskirts of Qalqilia has been in PA’s Protective Apparatus’s prison for 30 days and she is suffering serious health condition.

Her lawyer Mohanad Karaja said that the PA extended her detention for extra 15 days under the pretext of continuing investigations over claims of inciting sectarian sedition –a ready accusation used against most of the Palestinian detainees inside the PA prison.