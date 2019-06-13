US’s threats of sanctions on Turkey kind of ‘vandalism’

A Turkish lawmaker from the opposition Saadet (Felicity) Party reacted to the US’s threats of imposing sanctions on Ankara for purchasing S-400 air missile defence systems from Russia, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The US adopted the policy of ‘you are either with me, or you are my enemy’,” Cihangir Islam told reporters in the parliament.

“Threatening the Turkish Nation with some devastating sanctions for purchasing S-400 defense systems is a kind of violence and vandalism,” Islam said.

He also called on Turkish defense and foreign ministers to brief the lawmakers about S-400 issue and Turkey-US relations in a closed session.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have simmered over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Washington claims the purchase will jeopardize Turkey’s role in the F-35 fighter jet program and has threatened sanctions.

Turkey has said there is no conflict between the S-400 and the F-35 and has called for a working group to clarify the issue.