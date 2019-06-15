Erdogan: Turkey rejects ‘fait accompli’ in Jerusalem

Turkey rejects ‘fait accompli’ in Jerusalem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

“We reject efforts to create new fait accompli in Jerusalem,” Erdogan told at the 5th Summit of Heads of State of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

Erdogan said Turkey has an active stance on Palestine issue.

He also called on all the countries to respect the UN resolutions and the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

READ: Turkey condemns Israel use of force against unarmed Palestinian in Gaza