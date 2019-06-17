Government: More than 2,700 civilians killed by Houthis in Taiz

A Yemeni government report said more than 2,700 civilians have been shot by Houthi militants in the province of Taiz, southwest of the country.

The report issued by the Ministry of Human Rights in Taiz and published on its official Facebook late on Saturday evening said “as many as 30,494 violations committed by Houthi militias against civilians have been recorded in the city of Taiz and some of the province’s districts during the period from March 2015 to June 15 2019 including the murder of 2,700 civilians.”

According to the report, more than 13,000 men, women and children were wounded in those incidents while 705 men, women and children were kidnapped.

The report added that 5,595 Yemenis had also been displaced.

The report pointed out that the figures could be much higher as many people, especially in Houthis-held areas, do not report violations committed against them for fear of retaliation from the militias.

