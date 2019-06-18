Palestine tycoon leads initiative to help government out of financial crisis

Palestinian businessman Munib Al-Masri said that the private sector is considering the possibility of lending the government through a partnership to face the current financial crisis.

Al-Masri told the Voice of Palestine radio yesterday that new decisions will be announced in this regard soon.

The Palestinian tycoon called on fellow businessmen to stand by the government.

He added that he rejects any economic solutions to the Palestine-Israel conflict that come at the expense of the political solution, which is ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

