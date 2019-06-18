Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Palestine tycoon leads initiative to help government out of financial crisis

June 18, 2019 at 2:37 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians, in Gaza City, wait in a queue to withdraw money from cash points after the decision of cutting the salaries by 30% was taken by the government officials on 10 May, 2017 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians wait in a queue to withdraw money from cash points on 10 May 2017 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
 June 18, 2019 at 2:37 pm

Palestinian businessman Munib Al-Masri said that the private sector is considering the possibility of lending the government through a partnership to face the current financial crisis.

Al-Masri told the Voice of Palestine radio yesterday that new decisions will be announced in this regard soon.

The Palestinian tycoon called on fellow businessmen to stand by the government.

He added that he rejects any economic solutions to the Palestine-Israel conflict that come at the expense of the political solution, which is ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

READ: Israel settlers set fire to Palestinian land in West Bank

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments