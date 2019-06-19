Envoy: Egypt backs no preferred party in Sudan

Egypt is keen to maintain “Sudan’s security and stability” and is not backing any party in the country, Ambassador Hossam Eissa said yesterday.

“Egypt fully respects and supports the independence of the Sudanese decision and its implementation,” Eissa stressed during his meeting with the leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition party, Issam Abu-Hassabo.

The meeting came as part of the Egyptian embassy’s ongoing meetings with the Sudanese army and the opposition leaders.

During the meeting, Hassabo expressed his views on the current developments in Sudan as well as the role which regional partners could play “in supporting the demands of the Sudanese people”.

Eissa also discussed the preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting of Sudan’s regional partners, due to take place in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa tomorrow. The meeting is set to discuss “ways of supporting the Sudanese people and their aspirations, as well as working towards restoring the country’s stability.”

OPINION: Sudanese protesters and opposition groups have few options left

“Egypt is keen to listen to the views of all Sudanese parties,” the Egyptian diplomat stressed.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since 11 April, when the military deposed long-serving president Omar Al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Protests across the nation, however, have continued to demand that the military council hand over power – at the earliest possible date – to a civilian authority.