Pakistan’s Senate expresses sorrow over Morsi’s death

Pakistan’s Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution expressing deep sorrow and shock over the death earlier this week of Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Anadolu reports.

The resolution was made by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, one of Pakistan’s main religious parties, and won support from all the political parties in the Senate.

“The Senate of Pakistan shows its deep shock at the tragic death of Muhammed Morsi,” said the resolution.

“His struggle and sacrifice for the cause of democracy parliamentary supremacy, constitutionalism, civilian supremacy, the rule of law and justice and fundamental rights will not go in vain and shall be recognized by all the democratic people around the world in general and the future generations in Egypt in particular.”

The Senate also expressed dismay and disappointment at the general world apathy towards the suffering of Morsi and other political prisoners.

The body also endorsed the call by Human Right Watch for an independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the former president.

The senate urge the government of Pakistan to approach the government of Egypt and where necessary other Islamic states to secure fair trials and fair treatment of political prisoners in line with the UNHCR, UN charter, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s 1981 universal Islamic declaration of human rights.

Morsi died during a court appearance on Monday.

A leading member of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood group, Morsi won the country’s first free presidential election in 2012.

After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a bloody military coup led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt’s then defense minister and current president.

At the time of his death, Morsi faced a host of legal charges, which he along with numerous human rights groups and independent observers said were politically motivated.