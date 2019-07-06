Abbas ordered PA forces not to respond to Israel fire

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas ordered his forces not to respond to Israeli fire in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli news website Walla reported yesterday.

A Palestinian security officer was wounded in the incident, but, according to Walla, this did not harm security cooperation between the two sides.

The Israeli army claimed that its forces opened fire at the PA security officers last month by mistake. According to Israel’s Channel 10, Israeli forces doubted the existence of armed people during an arrest campaign. They opened fire at them and only later recognised them as PA security officers.

The Israeli army claimed that it would investigate the “abnormal” incident, while Israeli commanders talked with their PA counterparts to calm the situation.

