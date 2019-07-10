‘Israeli attack on Anadolu Agency office was criminal’

Israel’s attack on Anadolu Agency’s office in the Gaza Strip this May is but one of its many criminal attacks on the media, according to a Palestinian human rights advocate.

“Israel’s attack on the office of Anadolu Agency in Gaza was a serious violation of international law. It is one of Israel’s many criminal attacks on journalists which aim to prevent documentation and reporting on Israel’s systematic policies of occupation, settler-colonialism, and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” said Hind Awwad, who is associated with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In an interview marking the movement’s 14th anniversary, Awwad said it has always called for an extensive military embargo against Israel because of its denial of Palestinians’ rights and attacks especially on journalists in Gaza.

“We appeal to Turkey to take the lead in ending all military trade with Israel,” she said.

On May 4, Israeli warplanes struck the building in Gaza where Anadolu Agency’s office was located with at least five rockets following warning shots. No injuries or deaths were reported, but the building was destroyed.