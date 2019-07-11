Hamas rejected US invitation to Manama conference to preserve Palestinian unity  

Hamas rejected numerous US invitations to attend the Manama workshop last month where the long awaited “deal of the century” was launched. The Palestinian resistance group revealed that it had refused to take part in the so called “Peace to Prosperity” workshop – which has been widely denounced as an economic bribe in exchange for Palestinian surrender – to preserve Palestinian unity.

American efforts to lure Hamas for talks in the Bahraini capital were revealed by the group’s senior official, Mousa Abu Marzouk. Writing on his official Twitter account, Abu Marzouk said that “several messages were delivered to Hamas for dialogue with the Americans, and we rejected all those messages.”

He explained that Hamas had rejected the invitation for a number of reasons. The first reason he gave was what he described as US “plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause with various projects.”

The second was the group’s decision to “boycott any dialogue with the Americans, to preserve the unity of the Palestinians”.

Abu Marzouk’s remark reflected a moment of strong unity amongst Palestinians against the deal proposed by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Despite their disagreements over the years, Hamas, the PA (Palestinian Authority) as well as the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation) united in their boycott of the event.

