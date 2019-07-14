Iran denies US talks with Russian mediation

Iran on Sunday denied media reports about holding talks with the US with Russian mediation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran holds no talks at any level with the US,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the official IRNA news agency.

Media reports earlier said that Washington sent a message to Russia seeking talks with Tehran at the level of foreign ministers.

“Iran has no decision to talk with US officials,” Mousavi said.

Tensions have risen as Washington has blamed Iran for several attacks on oil tankers and Tehran shot down a US surveillance drone, prompting President Donald Trump to order air strikes that he called off only minutes before impact.

Trump withdrew the United States last year from the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear programme, to the dismay of co-signatories France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China.

The US has since embarked on a diplomatic and economic campaign to put pressure on Iran to renegotiate the agreement, as well as other Iranian activities Washington considers to be “destabilising.”

As part of its campaign, the US has re-imposed sanctions on exports of Iranian crude oil, which have tanked the Iranian economy.

Tehran has rejected any negotiations with Washington until it lifts sanctions.

