Calls for ill Brotherhood spokesman jailed in Egypt to be released

Egyptian social media activists yesterday launched a campaign calling for saving the life of Jihad Al-Haddad who suffered from food contamination in an Egyptian jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Al-Haddad, a father of two who holds an MBA from a British university and headed several regional and international financial institutions, was arrested on 17 March 2013 and has been severely beaten while in detention.

According to the activists, he now suffers from convulsions due to the intentional lack of medical care at the notorious Scorpion Prison in Cairo.

He is the son of Essam Al-Haddad who worked as an advisor of the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Reports state between 60,000 and 80,000 political prisoners are being held in Egyptian prisons since the ouster of Morsi in 2013, the majority on political grounds because of their refusal to accept the bloody military coup which ousted the country’s first democratically elected president, Morsi.

