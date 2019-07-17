US investigates disappearance of UAE oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The United States is investigating the fate of a small UAE oil tanker that went missing two days ago while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported yesterday.

The agency said the Panamanian-flagged tanker named Riah was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping chokepoint at the mouth of the Gulf, before it went silent, more than two days ago.

Tracking data showed that the Riah was passing through the Strait of Hormuz when it drifted into Iranian waters and went silent.

However, Iran’s ISNA news agency yesterday reported Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying that the small oil tanker had technical difficulties and was towed into Iranian waters for repairs.

The agency said further details on the ship will be announced later.

