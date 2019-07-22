Iraq PM visits Iran, says happy to mediate with US

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdil-Mahdi will visit Tehran today, heading a government delegation to meet with Iranian officials.

According to Iranian media, Abdil-Mahdi is visiting Tehran today accompanied by a delegation of ministers and deputies.

During the visit, the Iraqi prime minister will meet senior Iranian officials to discuss relations between the two countries and the tensions between Iran and the United States and Britain.

Earlier, Abdil-Mahdi expressed his country’s readiness to mediate between the United States and Iran to ease the crisis between them.

On Friday the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had seized a British-flagged tanker.

This came after a UK court extended the detention of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which was accused of breaching European sanctions on Syria.

