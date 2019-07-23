Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PA to take ‘fateful’ measures related to deals with Israel

July 23, 2019 at 10:34 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers demolish a 2 storey building with bulldozers as they have started to demolish buildings belonging to Palestinians on the grounds that the ten buildings are close to wire barriers, which are continuation of the separation wall in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood of Sur Baher region of East Jerusalem on 22 July 2019. [ Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency ]
Israeli soldiers demolish a 2 storey building with bulldozers as they have started to demolish buildings belonging to Palestinians on the grounds that the ten buildings are close to wire barriers, which are continuation of the separation wall in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood of Sur Baher region of East Jerusalem on 22 July 2019. [ Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency ]
 July 23, 2019 at 10:34 am

The Palestinian leadership is to hold a series of “important” meetings to discuss the taking of “fateful” measures in response to Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem, Wafa news agency reported on Monday.

According to Abbas Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, such measures will be linked to the relationship and all deals with Israel.

He pointed out that Abbas had repeatedly warned that the Palestinians would never accept having to continue to abide by their commitment to such deals if Israel insists on not respecting its own obligations under them.

“All sides,” stressed Abu Rudeineh, “must bear their responsibilities, including Israel as an occupying power.”

Hamas: Israel demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem ‘ethnic cleansing’ 

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments