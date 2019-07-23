PA to take ‘fateful’ measures related to deals with Israel

The Palestinian leadership is to hold a series of “important” meetings to discuss the taking of “fateful” measures in response to Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem, Wafa news agency reported on Monday.

According to Abbas Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, such measures will be linked to the relationship and all deals with Israel.

He pointed out that Abbas had repeatedly warned that the Palestinians would never accept having to continue to abide by their commitment to such deals if Israel insists on not respecting its own obligations under them.

“All sides,” stressed Abu Rudeineh, “must bear their responsibilities, including Israel as an occupying power.”

