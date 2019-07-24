Lebanese citizen arrested in Uganda with Mossad assistance

The authorities in Uganda have arrested a Lebanese citizen with assistance from Israel’s spy agency Mossad, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. Hussein Mahmoud Yassin is suspected of being an undercover Hezbollah agent in the country.

Yassin, it is alleged, was ordered by Hezbollah to recruit other Lebanese citizens living in Uganda and reconnoitre possible Israeli and American targets in the central African country. He was arrested on 7 July at Entebbe International Airport.

According to the Kampala Post, Ugandan intelligence officers detained Yassin on the basis of information provided by Mossad.

Although no decision has yet been taken by the Ugandan authorities, it is said that the US and Israel have called for him to be prosecuted in Uganda instead of being deported to Lebanon. The government in Beirut has protested to Kampala about Yassin’s arrest.

READ: Israel to open diplomatic mission in Oman, Mossad chief claims