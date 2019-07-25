Sudan forces withdraw from Yemen

Sudan has withdrawn its troops from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

Spokesman of the Joint Forces in the Western Coast, Brigadier General Waddah Al-Dabeesh, told the news agency that the Sudanese army withdrew from three areas, without naming them.

Al-Dabeesh said that the Yemeni forces replaced the Sudanese troops as part of repositioning of the joint forces, which are comprised of 11 military brigades.

This came after the UAE partially withdrew its forces from Yemen.

Riyadh is leading a coalition of Arab states which began launching air strikes in Yemen in March 2015 to restore to power internationally backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was driven from the capital in 2014 by Houthi fighters and militias allied with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saleh severed ties with the Houthis on 2 December; he was killed by the group two days later.The UAE withdrew its forces from Yemen earlier this month saying it is preparing for a “new phase” in the conflict.