Iran: India given consular access to crew of the detained UK vessel

Iran granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detailed British vessel Stena Impero, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said.

Reuters reported Hamid Baeidinejad saying: “Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero.”

“Similar access is underway to other five crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic.”

The Stena Impero was detained by Iran on Friday. Its 23 crew members are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality, Stena has said previously.

This comes after a UK court extended the detention of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which was accused of breaching European sanctions on Syria.

