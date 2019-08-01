7 Palestinians arrested in Israeli raids in West Bank

At least seven Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids carried out by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the individuals had been arrested for suspected involvement in “violent popular activities”, without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

