Israel soldiers demand probe into Iron Dome’s links to cancer

Some 30 Israeli soldiers are battling cancer, the majority of whom operate the defence system Iron Dome, the Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

According to what the Israeli journalist Adam Shafir wrote on Twitter: “30 soldiers from the Israel Defence Forces who suffer from cancer, many of them work on the Iron Dome, demand to check the relationship between their work and the disease.”

Iron Dome is the Israeli defence system to intercept short-range missiles.

In February it was revealed that the United States’ army is set to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome defence system.

According to an Israeli report, the American military will “procure an unspecified number of Israel’s Iron Dome short range missile defence systems” from its developer Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. for “immediate needs”.

