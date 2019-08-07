Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel issues $17,000 in fines to Jerusalemites in July

August 7, 2019 at 9:41 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians pray during the Friday prayer in Wadi Hummus neighborhood in Sur Baher town on the southeastern outskirts of East Jerusalem as a reaction to demolition of some of Palestinian houses by Israel on 2 August 2019. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians from the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya paid fines worth over 60,000 shekels ($17,285) for their conditional release from Israeli jails, lawyer at the Wadi Al-Hilwa Information Centre, Mohammed Mahmoud, said yesterday.

According Arab48, the lawyer said most of the prisoners were beaten and tortured by the Israeli occupation police, which recently escalated its campaigns in the area.

For more than two months, the Israeli occupation has been imposing a strict siege on Issawiya. During this time it has carried out almost daily raids of the residential areas and arrested scores of Palestinians.

The raid witnessed four-year-old Palestinian, Muhammad Rabi’ Elayyan, being summoned by police for alleged stone throwing. Upon his arrival at the police station with his father, occupation forces decided to caution his dad about his son’s behaviour.

Days later the father of six-year-old Qais Firas Obaid was called in for questioning after his son allegedly threw a drinks carton at Israeli occupation forces.

