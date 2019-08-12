Chaos at Israel’s International Airport as baggage system crashes

A malfunction in the baggage sorting system at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday is causing delays in outgoing flights, with some flights departing without passengers’ checked luggage, reports Haaretz.

The Israel Airport Authority said there was currently no immediate solution to the malfunction – which happened at the peak of the summer vacation season. Some 80,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday alone.

The malfunction only affects Terminal 3. The baggage system of Terminal 1 is operating as usual.

Several airlines have decided to fly as scheduled, and send passengers’ luggage later in the day.

