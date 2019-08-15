MSF: Saudi coalition killed civilians in Yemen

On Tuesday, the international organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) condemned the Saudi-led coalition’s attacks targeting civilians in Yemen, calling for urgent measures to ensure their protection.

MSF tweeted that 17 wounded civilians were admitted to Abs Rural Hospital in Hajjah governorate (northwest) supported by the organisation, as a result of the airstrike targeting their home, last Sunday.

Among the wounded were six women and five children. The organisation also pointed out that more than ten civilians were killed as a result of the same raid.

MSF strongly condemned these attacks targeting the civilian population, calling for urgent measures to ensure guaranteeing their protection and securing medical facilities amid the ongoing conflict.

إستقبل مستشفى عبس الريفي الذي تدعمه منظمة #أطباء_بلا_حدود 17 جريحاً مدنياً، بينهم 6 نساء و 5 أطفال نتيجة غارة جوية أصابت منزلهم، يوم الأحد 11 أغسطس. و وفقاً للمرضى الذين عولجوا من قبل المنظمة، فقد مات أكثر من 10 مدنيين أيضًا نتيجة لهذه الغارة. pic.twitter.com/HYmkHtDer8 — MSF Yemen (@msf_yemen) August 13, 2019

On Sunday, the Houthi group declared that 11 people were killed, including three women and four children, during the attack that targeted a house in Somla area of ​​Mustaba district, Hajjah governorate.

The group said that the warplanes carried out three raids on the house of a family displaced by the war.

The joint forces command of the Saudi-led coalition said that it considers one of the raids to be an accident.

Most of Hajjah governorate, bordering Saudi Arabia, has been subject to Houthi control since the end of 2014, while government forces are controlling some areas there.

Yemen has been caught in the middle of a bloody conflict since July 2014, which has intensified after the Saudi-UAE alliance’s intervention in March 2015 to support the forces affiliated to the internationally recognised government against the Houthi militia controlling the capital Sanaa and other areas.

Read: Southern Yemeni separatists tell Saudi Arabia: evict Islah or lose the war