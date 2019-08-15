Settlers spray racist graffiti on Palestinian property in Zawiya

Jewish settlers on Thursday spray-painted racist graffiti on Palestinian cars and walls of homes in az-Zawiya town in Salfit province, north of the occupied West Bank,Â Palestinian Information CentreÂ reports.

Eyewitnesses said that a gang of settlers infiltrated az-Zawiya town and sprayed racist slogans in Hebrew all over walls and cars.

Incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.

Israeli authorities tend to exhibit extreme incompetence in addressing such widespread settlersâ€™ crimes.

The vast majority of investigation files regarding harm to Palestinians and their property are closed due to police failure to investigate properly.

The deficiencies and flaws in the work of the Israeli police are clearly noticed at every stage of an investigation when the victim is a Palestinian citizen.

