Algeria protests continue for 26th Friday amid security reinforcements 

The popular movement in Algeria continues for the 26th Friday in a row, calling for the departure of the remnants of the regime of ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika amid tight security reinforcements.

According to local newspaper El-Khabar, dozens of National Security vehicles were spotted parked on the sidewalks of Abdul Karim Al-Khattabi Street, Mohammed Khemisti, Didouche Mourad, and former Monge Street, in the vicinity of Central Post Square in anticipation of yesterday’s march.

Previously the popular marches started from Didouche Mourad Street, in the centre of the capital Algiers, and continued towards Maurice Audin Square. However, this route was blocked by security barriers, preventing protesters from advancing to Central Post Square.

The protesters shouted slogans that the movement would continue until all their demands are fulfilled, particularly the departure of remnants of the regime. Chief among these residents are Algeria’s Interim President, Abdelkader Ben Saleh, and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, with protesters threatening to resort to civil disobedience if their demands continue to be rejected.

Demonstrators also called for a civil rather than a military state, after security forces tried to disperse the protesters and prevent them from reaching Central Post Square. The demonstrators chanted “civil, not military state”, “the people do not want the military to rule again,” and “steadfast, steadfast, against the rule of the military.”