Israel to keep body of Palestinian boy to use for prisoner swap

Palestinian NGOs and families yesterday called for international pressure to be placed on Israel to release the body of a Palestinian teen executed by occupation forces, Wattan reported.

In a statement, the NGOs and families replied to reports about Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri’s decision to withhold the body of 14-year-old Nasim Abu Romi from Jerusalem’s neighbourhood of Ezareyah to exchange it with the body of an Israeli soldier held in Gaza.

Israel’s plan to keep the body of the minor, the statement continued, added to its crime of executing him and his 15-year-old friend Hamoudah Khader Al Shaikh.

Abu Romi was shot more than seven times on 15 August from a distance of less than four metres, including bullets which were fired as he lay motionless on the floor.

